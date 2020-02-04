Chubb Q4 marks strong premium revenue growth

Chubb (NYSE:CB) advances 3.1% in premarket trading after Q4 core operating EPS of $2.28 exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.15 and rises from $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

"The quarter was marked by excellent premium revenue growth globally — our strongest organic growth in over five years," said Chairman and CEO Evan G. Greenberg.

Q4 P&C net premiums written of $7.4B rose 9.0% Y/Y or 9.8% in constant dollars.

Q4 P&C underwriting income of $533M rose 12%; P&C combined ratio of 92.7% improved from 93.1% a year earlier.

Tangible book value per common share excluding cumulative translation losses was $81.16 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $68.87 a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 5 at 8:30 AM ET.

