Siemens to buy Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa for €1.1B

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says it is buying Iberdrola's (OTCPK:IBDRY) 8.1% stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAY) for €20/share ($22.08) and will combine the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year.

Siemens Gamesa has "considerable potential to grow and create significant value," Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser says, although the wind turbines business has struggled recently.

Siemens Gamesa reported a net loss of €174M ($192.3M) in the December quarter vs. an €18M net profit in the year-earlier period, blaming project delays caused by the early onset of wintry weather in northern Europe.