U.S. crude supply rose 4.2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.18M barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 31.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.96M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.78M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 960K barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose 3M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

March WTI crude recently was at $49.45/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $49.61/bbl on Nymex.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX