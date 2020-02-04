Genworth -3.9% as Q4 EPS misses, Oceanwide deal hits another snag

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) falls 3.9% as Q4 earnings miss analysts' estimates and as its pending merger with China Oceanwide, which they agreed to in 2016, drags on.

Q4 adjusted operating EPS of 5 cents falls short of the consensus estimate of 20 cents and compares with a loss of 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Although the two companies had received approvals from all necessary U.S. regulators for the deal earlier in 2019, the approval of the New York Department of Financial Services has expired the the parties remain in discussions with the NYDFS for reapproval.

The companies say they're still working to reach a prompt resolution with NYDFS and to satisfy all closing conditions.

"However, if the parties are unable to reach an agreement with the NYDFS that is also acceptable to our other state insurance regulators, Oceanwide and Genworth will need to consider other alternatives to the transaction for each party," said Genworth Financial President and CEO Tom Mcinerney.

The NYDFS had recently told Oceanwide and Genworth that reapproval would be contingent on a capital contribution by Genworth Financial to Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York.

A potential capital contribution from Genworth would require Oceanwide's consent under the merger agreement.

Genworth also remains in talks with other state regulators regarding their existing approvals of the merger.

Once Genworth gets all necessary U.S. regulatory approvals, Oceanwide will need to get clearance from China for currency conversion and transfer of funds.

