Apollo Investment Q3 total investment income misses, NAV slips

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) fiscal Q3 net investment income of 54 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and inches up from 53 cents in fiscal Q2.

Q4 total investment income of $68.5M misses the consensus estimate of $71.5M and increased from $64.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $18.27 at Dec. 31, 2019 slips 2.3% from $18.69 at Sept. 30, 2019; 95% of net losses incurred during the quarter were attributable to non-core and legacy assets, the company said.

AINV -0.4% in after-hours trading.

"During the quarter, we continued to successfully implement our plan to prudently grow our portfolio with first lien floating rate corporate loans sourced by the Apollo Direct Origination platform, while continuing to reduce our exposure non-core and legacy assets as well as second lien loans," said CEO Howard Widra.

