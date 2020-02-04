Comms firm 8x8 logs record revenue growth

Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is 0.3% lower postmarket after its fiscal Q3 earnings, where revenue grew by nearly a third and topped consensus.

Pretax loss on a non-GAAP basis was $16.3M, vs. a year-ago loss of $5.4M.

Revenue rose by a record 31.9% to $118.6M (service revenues rose 32.2% to $113.6M).

Our X Series platform continues to resonate strongly with the market, driving enterprise ARR year-over-year growth of 85%," CEO Vik Verma says. "In fact, all of our top 10 deals were bundled platform deals.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $118.9M-$119.4M (27% Y/Y growth), with service revenue at $114.4M-$114.9M (28-29% growth), and a pretax loss of about $14.1M.

For the full year, it's raising revenue guidance to about $444M ($425M in service revenue), and reiterating expectations for a pretax loss of about $60M.

