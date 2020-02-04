Hess says key U.S. shale fields will soon hit peak production

John Hess (NYSE:HES) says key U.S. shale fields are starting to plateau, which means OPEC will continue to act as the "Federal Reserve of oil."

Production in the Eagle Ford Shale is starting to plateau, the Permian Basin will peak in mid-decade and already is confronting well interference issues, and the Bakken field where Hess is a major producer will hit its peak production levels within the next two years, Hess told the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston today.

In the Bakken, Hess said his company expects to reach 200K bbl/day of production next year and would then sideline two of its six drilling rigs in the field for several years to hold production steady.