Valero looks abroad as Gulf coast refining goes global, CEO says

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) sees its future customers coming largely from outside the U.S. but prefers joint ventures or other partnerships to expand its products' reach, CEO Joe Gorder says.

The U.S. Gulf coast refining industry, aided by lower operating costs, ample water access and a wide range of feedstocks, will shift into a global supplier, Gorder told the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston today.

Valero processed a new record volume of light, sweet crude in Q4, and an expanded pipeline network allows the company to cheaply tap shale production from the Gulf coast and midcontinent refineries, boosting overall throughputs, Gorder said.

The CEO also noted that Valero raised the volume of refined products sent by rail to Mexico last year to 30K bbl/day, up from just 2K bbl/day two years ago.