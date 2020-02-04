Zayo beats as forex gains help profit

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) - headed toward a buyout by Digital Colony and EQT within the next couple of months - topped consensus expectations with its Q2 earnings where profits rose thanks in large part to forex gains.

Operating income fell to $140.5M from a year-ago $144.7M, but net income more than doubled to $61.4M thanks to a forex gain from intercompany loans of $27.4M (vs. a year-ago loss of $8.3M).

Consolidated net installs came to $1.3M excluding Allstream ($1.9M from Zayo Networks, -$0.6M from zColo).

Revenue by segment: Zayo Networks, $502.5M; zColo, $64.1M; Allstream, $82.3M.

EBITDA by segment: Zayo Networks, $291.9M; zColo, $29.7M; Allstream, $5.7M.

Net cash from operations was $256.4M; adjusted unlevered FCF was $92.1M.

