PG&E wins court approval on bankruptcy deal with bondholders

A federal judge approves a settlement with bondholders including Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management that moves PG&E (NYSE:PCG) closer to getting out of bankruptcy.

In the settlement, the bondholders agreed to drop their competing Chapter 11 plan, which would have cut the value of existing PG&E shares, and support PG&E's plan, in return for improved treatment and the company's agreement to pay $99M in underwriting and professional fees.

The ruling from Judge Montali keeps PG&E on course to exit bankruptcy by June 30, the deadline to qualify for a California fund designed to cushion utilities against the rising risk of wildfires.