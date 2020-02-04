Knowles -14% after Q4 falls short on mobile weakness

Knowles (NYSE:KN) has slipped 14% after its miss on top and bottom lines in Q4 earnings amid disappointing margins.

Revenues rose 4.5% to $234M, within company guidance, but strong sales in Ear and Internet of Things were offset by mobile softness.

Gross profit fell 5%, to $90.9M, and EPS tumbled 75% to $0.22.

"We ended 2019 with total company revenue up 3%, despite a weak handset market, demonstrating the benefits of our strategy to deliver high value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets," says CEO Jeffrey Niew.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $160M-190M, profit margin of 37.5-40.5%, and EPS of $0.08-0.16.

