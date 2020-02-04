Iteris +4.9% after revenue record

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 4.9% postmarket in thin volume after it beat revenue expectations and broke even on a non-GAAP basis with its Q3 report.

Revenue rose 24.2% to a record $28.7M, and net bookings rose 28% to $27.5M.

The companies ending backlog was up 21%, to $69.4M.

GAAP loss improved to $2.1M, and non-GAAP income improved by $1.5M to break even.

It was record revenue and "strong net booking results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter, especially given the period’s typical seasonal softness,” says CEO Joe Bergera.

Revenue breakout: Product, $12.96M (up 16.9%); Service, $15.77M (up 30.9%).

