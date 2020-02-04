BHP's Escondida to stop drawing water from Atacama salt flat

BHP (BHP) says its Escondida copper mine in Chile will drop plans to draw fresh water from the Atacama salt flat, instead using desalinated water brought from its coastal plants.

BHP has long pumped water from Atacama's aquifers to feed operations at the world's largest copper mine, and its decision will help reduce pumping pressure on the lithium-rich salt flat that sits amid the world's driest desert.

Soaring demand for lithium has raised questions about whether Atacama can support future levels of production along with the needs of nearby copper mines.

BHP already gets more than 40% of the water it needs from the ocean and had pledged to stop using fresh water drawn from the surface and underground in Chile by 2030.

Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Zaldivar mine also is seeking to renew permits to draw water from the flat.