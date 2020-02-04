Plains All American Q4 oil volumes lifted by Cactus II pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) +2.7% after-hours following Q4 results that included better than forecast earnings and revenues, as crude volumes on its Permian Basin systems rose in part to higher flows on the Cactus II pipeline, which went into service in August.

But Q4 transportation segment earnings fell from Q3, primarily due to lower long-haul movements on the Basin, Bridgetex and Red River Pipeline systems, Plains said during its earnings conference call.

Plains also said it expects the Wink-to-Webster Pipeline, a joint venture including Exxon Mobil, MPLX and Delek US among others, to be in service during H1 2021.

For 2020, Plains said it expects Permian production to increase ~400K bbl/day, but the forecast would change if prices fall to $40/bbl.