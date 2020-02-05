Bezos sells $1.8B worth of Amazon stock

Over the past week, Jeff Bezos has sold 905,456 shares in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for more than $1.8B, according to financial filings.

The disclosure comes as the company's market cap vaulted over the $1T level following a robust set of Q4 results that displayed AWS strength and brushed off concerns about the cost of one-day Prime delivery.

While it's unclear exactly where the money is going, in the past Bezos has said he would sell at least $1B of Amazon stock a year to fund his rocket startup, Blue Origin (BORGN).