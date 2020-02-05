Twitter is the latest to tackle deepfakes

As tech platforms prepare for the 2020 presidential election, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said it will begin labeling tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of content and will remove any manipulated media likely to cause harm.

Earlier this week, YouTube announced it would remove any content that has been manipulated or doctored and may pose a "serious risk of egregious harm," while TikTok issued a broad ban on "misleading information."

Facebook is also removing deepfakes and some other manipulated videos from its websites, but will leave up satirical content.