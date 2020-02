"Giga Texas?" Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk tweeted overnight, giving two options - "Hell yeah" or "Nope" in a survey set to last 24 hours.

The poll garnered over 136,690 responses as of 4:15 a.m. ET, with nearly 80% voting in favor of the new gigafactory.

Tesla, whose shares have been on a major tear and yesterday topped $900, currently has two gigafactories in the U.S. and one in Shanghai. In November, it also announced plans to build its first European factory and design center near Berlin.