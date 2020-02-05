Imperial Brands cancels profit forecast

Not a good sign for the vaping industry...

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) has abandoned its forecast for growth this year as a U.S. ban on some vaping flavors leads to a drop in sales of smoking alternatives.

Demand for the products has also been dented by adverse news flow and safety concerns following a spate of illness in the U.S. that's largely been linked to products containing THC.

Meanwhile, the CEOs of Juul (JUUL), Reynolds American (NYSE:BTI) and NJOY are set to be grilled by House lawmakers today about rising youth vaping rates, the first hearing since the Trump administration announced a limited ban on vaping flavors.

