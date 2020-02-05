Griffon Corporation prices upsized $850M senior notes offering

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has priced upsized $850M (from $800M) senior unsecured notes due 2028 in an unregistered offering through a private placement.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.75% per annum.

The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on February 19, 2020.

Griffon intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repurchase up to $850M of its 5.25% senior notes due 2022 in a tender offer, to pay certain related fees and expenses, including any applicable tender premiums, redemption premiums and accrued interest on the 2022 Notes, and to redeem up to $850M of its 2022 Notes to the extent that less than $850M of such 2022 Notes are repurchased pursuant to the tender offer.

