DJIA looks to retake 29,000 level

Down for most of the night, U.S. stock futures are now indicating another day of big gains, with the DJIA pointing to an advance of 272 points at the open to retake the 29,000 level.

Scientific progress toward a coronavirus cure is being cited as a catalyst for the latest movement, with reports suggesting researchers at Zhejiang University had zeroed in on two drugs to successfully fight the disease, as well as progress in the U.K. on creating a vaccine.

President Trump also touted "the great American comeback" in his third State of the Union address, while we'll get payroll data from ADP and more earnings later in the session.