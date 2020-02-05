Orion Group bags contract worth ~$47M; shares +10% PM

Orion Group’s (NYSE:ORN) industrial unit has been awarded a contract from the Port of New Orleans for the Nashville Terminal container conversion project in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ORN expects work to commence in the Q120 and be complete in the Q321.

Mark Stauffer, President and CEO: “We are very excited to have added a significant project for the Port of New Orleans to our backlog and further increase Orion’s reputation as a key provider of port infrastructure construction services across the USA”.