Vodafone recovery sees 0.8% growth in Q3

Helped by a continued recovery in South Africa, Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) reports organic service revenue growth of 0.8% in the third quarter, an expansion from the previous period.

"We expect a further gradual improvement in service revenue growth in Q4, led by Europe," declared CEO Nick Read.

Vodafone also said stripping Huawei systems out of its "core" network across Europe would cost of €200M after the U.K. government and the EU issued new guidelines about using the Chinese company's equipment.