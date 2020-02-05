Novo Nordisk Q4 top line up 9%; dividend raised by 2.5%

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q4 results: Revenues: 32,417M (+9.0%); Diabetes and Obesity care: 27,330M (+9.8%); Biopharm: 5,087M (+5.2%).

Net Income: 8,717M (+2.6%); EPS: 3.70 (+4.8%); CF Ops: 5,165M (-30.3%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,102M (-6%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,936M (-2%); Premix insulin: 2,665M (+9%); Human insulin: 2,204M (+1%); Total GLP-1: 9,842M (+31%); Obesity (Saxenda): 1,564M (+27%); Haemophilia: 2,554M (+3%); Growth disorders (Norditropin): 2,076M (+6%).

Key product sales: NovoRapid: 4,497M (-9%); Victoza: 5,427 (-19%); Ozempic: 4,365M; Tresiba: 2,311M (+3%); Levemir: 2,207M (-24%); NovoMix: 2,419 (+6%); NovoSeven: 1,959M (-2%).

2020 Guidance: Sales growth: 3% - 6%; Operating profit: 1% - 5%; CAPEX: Around DKK6.5B; Free cash flow: DKK36B - 41B.

The Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK5.35 per share to be paid in March. The 2019 total dividend of DKK8.35 represents a 2.5% increase from 2018 total dividend of DKK8.15 per share.

