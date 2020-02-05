Coty +3.4% on earnings beat and reaffirms FY2020 outlook

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports Organic (LFL) net revenues declined 1.4% in Q2.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $1.02B (-0.1%); Consumer Beauty: $799.7M (-17.4%); Professional: $528.8M (+0.6%).

Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $635M (-14.4%); Europe: $1.17B (-2.4%); ALMEA: $537.1M (-5.3%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 130 bps to 63.4%, driven by the mix shift toward the higher-margin Luxury and Professional Beauty divisions, as well as strong gross margin expansion in the Luxury division.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 110 bps to 13.9%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net Revenues: Stable to slightly lower LFL; Adjusted Operating Income: +5% to +10%, at constant FX and portfolio scope, after increased investment behind our brands; Adjusted EPS: Mid-single digit growth; Free Cash Flow: Moderate improvement Y/Y.

COTY +3.38% premarket.

Previously: Coty EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)