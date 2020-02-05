Capri drops guidance amid coronavirus

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is on watch after lowering profit guidance despite knocking out FQ3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts. The drop in guidance is related to the coronavirus outbreak.

"While this global health emergency is expected to be temporary, the duration and intensity of the disruption is uncertain, including potential broader impact outside of China if travel and tourist traffic is further restricted and there is a resulting decline in Chinese tourist spending in other regions," notes Capri management.

Looking ahead, Capri sees FQ4 revenue of $1.3B vs. $1.5B consensus and EPS of $0.68 to $0.73 vs. $1.18 consensus. Full-year EPS of $4.45 to $4.50 is anticipated vs. $4.95 prior and $4.87 consensus

