Organic sales fall at Energizer

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) reports organic sales fell 3.4% in FQ3, primarily due to lower replenishment and phasing of holiday promotional activity. Improved pricing offset the organic decrease by 1.8%.

Gross margin fell 640 bps during the quarter. Improved pricing and realized synergies during the quarter were more than offset by the lower margin rate profile of the acquired businesses, as well as customer mix, unfavorable foreign currency, tariffs and higher product costs due to lower production volume.

Energizer reaffirms its full-year outlook for sales growth of 9% to 10% and EPS of $3.00 to $3.20 vs. $3.09 consensus.

"We remain focused on achieving organic sales growth while realizing significant integration synergies," says CEO Alan Hoskins.

