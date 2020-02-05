Canaccord downgrades Tesla after sizzling rally

Canaccord Genuity lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Hold rating after having the automaker set at Buy.

"While we continue to favor TSLA as the leading EV juggernaut and believe the April battery day will be a critical positive milestone for investors to understand how formidable the lead is that TSLA holds, we believe patient investors will likely get a more attractive entry point," reasons Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer.

"Just as we observed a clear buy signal coming into 2020, we see the risk of China's coronavirus as a clear headwind to the Shanghai facility, suggesting a more pragmatic position," he adds.

Dorsheimer notes the expectations for Model 3 production of 3K units per week out of Shanghai is at risk in Q1.