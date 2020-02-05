Merck to sharpen focus on key growth drivers via spinout of non-core units

Aimed at driving strong growth in its key areas of oncology, vaccines, hospital and animal health, Merck (NYSE:MRK) will spin off its women's health, legacy brands and biosimilars businesses into an as-yet-unnamed publicly traded company.

The company says the move will reduce its human health manufacturing footprint by ~25% and the number of manufactured and marketed products by ~50%. It expects to achieve operating efficiencies greater than $1.5B by 2024 with non-GAAP operating margins of more than 40%.

It plans to use the $8B - 9B special tax-free dividend from the spinout for business development or share buybacks.

75% of the new company's sales will be generated ex-U.S. Sales growth should be low-single-digits from its base in 2021. Non-GAAP operating margins should be in the mid-30s in the first year post-separation and increase thereafter. It will have $8.5B - 9.5B in initial debt. Cash flow from operations should be sufficiently robust to fund business development, debt repayment and a meaningful dividend (incremental to Merck's).

Merck will retain its 2020 dividend of $2.44 per share with future increases aimed at an eventual payout ratio of 47 - 50%.