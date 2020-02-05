Carlyle Group Q4 fundraising led by corporate private equity

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q4 distributable EPS of 47 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 44 cents and up from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 fee-related earnings of $108M fell from $109M in Q3 and $175.4M in Q4 2018; FRE margin of 26% vs. 27% in Q3 and 42% in Q4 2018.

Fundraising was $3.3B for the quarter with $1.4B for Corporate Private Equity, $0.5B for Real Assets, $0.4B for Global Credit, and $1.0B for Investment Solutions.

Q4 total segment revenue of $580.7M increased from $545.4M in the year-ago quarter; fund management fees of $390.2M slipped from $391.0M a year ago, and realized performance revenue increased to $164.9M from $111.7M a year ago.

Q4 total segment expenses of $409.0M increased from $334.9M a year earlier.

Total assets under management of $224B, up 1% from prior quarter.

Fee-earning AUM of $161M, up 1% Y/Y, driven by an 8% increase in Global Credit.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Carlyle EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 5)