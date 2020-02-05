Spotify -3% after misses, operating losses

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) -3.4% reports Q4 misses with inline Q1 revenue guidance of €1.71-1.91B.

For Q1, SPOT sees total MAUs of 279-289M and total premium subscribers totaling 143-153M.

Q4 Premium ARPU was €4.65 versus the €4.73 consensus and down 5% Y/Y.

Total MAUs grew 31% Y/Y to 271M.

Spotify ended the year with 124M premium subscribers, up 29%.

Premium revenue totaled €1.64B (+24% Y/Y) and ad-supported was €217M (+23%).

Operating expenses grew 80% Y/Y to €551M due to higher "social charges," which are payroll taxes with stock-based compensation.

FY20 outlook has revenue of €8.08-8.48B, total premium subscribers of 143-153M, total MAUs of 328-348M.

Acquisition: Spotify is purchasing Bill Simmons' The Ringer for undisclosed terms to build out its sports vertical. The transaction is expected to close in Q1.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.