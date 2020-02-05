Vestas guides for higher 2020 sales after strong Q4

Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) enjoyed its "busiest quarter ever," CEO Henrik Andersen says, expecting sales will continue to rise this year driven by strong demand for its wind turbines.

Vestas reported Q4 operating profit before special items jumped 36% Y/Y to €404M, and sales surged 38% to €4.65B, beating the €4.2B analyst consensus estimate.

But quarterly operating profit margin of 8.4% came in below consensus forecasts for 9.4% and the company's long-term target for a margin above 10%, as the booking of some low-margin revenue had an impact in the quarter.

For 2020, Vestas forecasts revenue of €14B-€15B and an EBIT margin before special items of 7%-9%.

Andersen says it is still too early to judge any impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the supply chain in China.