Merck slips 1% on Q4 results, spinout planned

Merck (MRK) Q4 results: Revenues: $11,868M (+7.9%).

Net Income: $2,357M (+29.0%); EPS: $0.92 (+33.3%); non-GAAP Net Income: $2,978M (+8.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.16 (+11.5%).

Key Product Sales: Keytruda: $3,111M (+45%); Januvia / Janumet: $1,418M (-3%); Gardasil / Gardasil 9: $693M (-17%); Proquad, M-M-R II and Varivax: $481M (+6%); Bridion: $313M (+22%); Isentress / Isentress HD: $223M (-20%); Rotateq: $227M (+21%); Pneumovax 23: $334M (+4%); Simponi: $205M (-7%); Implanon/Nexplanon: $206M (+22%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $48.8B - 50.3B vs. $48.65B S&P Capital IQ Consensus; GAAP EPS: $4.57 - 4.72; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.62 - 5.77 vs. $5.54 S&P Capital IQ Consensus.

The company intends to focus on key growth pillars through the spinoff of women’s health, trusted legacy brands and biosimilar products into a new company.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

