Two firms hit New Relic sidelines after earnings

BMO cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from Outperform to Market Perform and trimmed the price target from $78 to $72 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm says it's "skeptical" about durable revenue growth improvement and sees having FY21 as an "investment year" with low to no margins as keeping the stock range-bound.

Wedbush downgrades New Relic from Outperform to Neutral and drops the target by $8 to $71, saying the firm has been "too optimistic" that new products would equal customers signing larger deals.

Wedbush says "it looks increasingly clear that new product adoption will take many quarters to become a significant contributor."