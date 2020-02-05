Valvoline shakes off bear call

JPMorgan shifts to a Neutral rating on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) after having the auto retailer set at Underweight.

The firm thinks the direction of earnings is likely to turn more positive in FY20 given the sharply lower direction of crude values.

"We think Valvoline should trade comparably to its semi-specialty and semi-commodity peers such as PPG (12.6x for 2020) and Axalta (10.0x for 2020). We think the Quick Lubes business probably deserve a higher multiple given its nice growth and return profile while Core North America and International businesses probably should trade at a multiple similar to commodity names due to the secular downward volume trends and competition."

JP assigns a new price target of $21 to VVV vs. the average sell-side PT of $23.73.