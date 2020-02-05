Brookfield Property Q4 benefits from core office FFO growth

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Q4 Company FFO and realized gains of 48 cents per unit beats the Bloomberg estimate of 38 cents and fell from 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $1.77B exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.56B and increased from $1.67B a year ago.

Core Office operations generated Company FFO of $185M in Q4 vs. $170M in the year-ago period; occupancy increased 40 basis points in the quarter to 92.8%.

Core Retail operations generated Company FFO of $217M vs. $270M a year earlier, impacted by the sale of assets, downtime on leasing, and an accounting change, which has no economic effect on the business; same-store occupancy was 96.4% in Q4 vs. 96.5% a year earlier.

LP Investments generated Company FFO and realized gains of $150M vs. $410M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

