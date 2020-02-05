JPMorgan likes Centene in premarket analyst action

ICAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) initiated with Market Perform rating and $15 (163% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) initiated with Buy rating and $94 (11% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) initiated with Hold rating and $22 (3% upside) price target at Berenberg.

SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (64% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares up 2% premarket.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) upgraded to Outperform with a $10 (256% upside) price target at JMP. Shares up 21% premarket.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) upgraded to Overweight with an $88 (41% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler.