Humana +2% premarket on Q4 beat

Humana (HUM) Q4 results: Revenues: $16,295M (+15.0%).

Pretax Income: $593M (36.0%); non-GAAP pretax Income: $322M (-32.9%).

EPS: $3.84 (48.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.28 (-14.0%).

Benefits expense ratio: 86.6% (+3.8%).

Operating cash flows of over $5B for FY 2019.

2020 guidance: EPS: $17.76 to 18.26; non-GAAP EPS: $18.25 to $18.75 vs. $18.63 S&P Capital IQ Consensus; Individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of 270,000 to 330,000 members (unch); Stand-alone PDP membership guidance: decline of ~550,000 members from ~600,000 member decline.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

Previously: Humana EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)