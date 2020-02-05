EBITDA beat for Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is on watch after reporting FQ2 ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts. Management points to broad-based profit contribution across operating segments.

The company also churned EBITDA of $142.9M during the quarter to easily top the consensus mark of $136.5M.

Looking ahead, Performance Food Group sees EBITDA growth of 13% to 16% for FY20 vs. a prior expectation for growth of 10% to 14%. EPS of $2.17 to $2.28 is anticipated for the full year vs. $2.09 consensus.

Shares of PFGC are up 0.25% premarket.

