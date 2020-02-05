BNP Paribas sees $551M from selling buildings in 2020

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) expects to generate ~€500M ($551M) from the sale of buildings in 2020 as it ramps up remote work and its flex office plan.

Also expects exceptional costs of up to €200M for reinforcing its information system, €100M for restructuring measures, and €100M for adaptation measures-early departure plans.

The company's transformation plan, which incurred costs of €2.7B in three years, will allow the bank to cut spending by €0.7B in 2020 vs. 2019; no further costs for the plan will be incurred in 2020.

Sees 2020 return on tangible equity at 10%.

Q4 net income attributable to equity holders of €1.85B fell 4.6% Q/Q and rose 28% Y/Y.

Q4 pretax operating income of €2.53B fell 9.8% Q/Q and rose 50% Y/Y.

Q4 revenue of €11.33B increased 4% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

