Collectors Universe +3.2% post Q2 results

Collectors Universe CLCT reports Q2 revenue increase of 23.9% Y/Y to $19.5M.

The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase of ~$2.1M or 35% in cards / autographs revenues and $1.8M or 21% in coin revenues.

Gross profit margin was stable at 56% in both second quarters.

Operating margin increased 300 bps to 17%.

S&M expenses margin declined 310 bps to 12.8%.

G&A expenses margin increased 56 bps to 26.7%.

At Dec. 31, 2019, cash position was ~$22.2M.

The company announced cash dividend of $0.175/share payable on Feb. 28, 2020.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter, the management team continues its focus on maximizing efficiency in operations as we delve further into our busy Bulk coin season.” stated Joseph J. Orlando, President and CEO.

