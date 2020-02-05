GM squeezes out profit despite strike

General Motors (NYSE:GM) kept EPS in positive territory in Q4 despite the heavy toll from the labor strike.

The automaker says the labor strike cost it $2.6B in earnings before interest and taxes during the quarter or the equivalent of $1.39 per share.

Adjusted EBIT of $105M was tallied up during the quarter vs. $320M consensus. Adjusted EBIT of $263M for the North American business was offset by losses from GM Cruise and GM International.

Looking ahead, GM expects 2020 EPS of $5.75 to $6.25 vs. $6.28 consensus. The automaker also guides for adjusted auto free cash flow $6.0B to $7.5B.

GM has an investor day event scheduled for later today.

Shares of GM are up 0.70% in premarket action on volume of over 170K.

