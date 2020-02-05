Inphi raised on earnings, product strength

Rosenblatt upgrades Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from Neutral to Buy with a $100 price target after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm says that Inphi "is seeing strong product ramps and multiple product cycles that set it up well for 2020."

Inphi's management has created an "impressive" multiyear tech/data center cycle that gives IPHI the first-mover advantage.

More action: Cowen (Outperform) raises Inphi's target from $81 to $97, saying the print reinforced the thesis that the company is "positively leveraged to a number of prominent secular growth drivers."