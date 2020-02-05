ABB's Q4 earnings and margins rise, revenues and orders slip

ABB +4.1% pre-market after topping Q4 earnings estimates despite a 4% Y/Y decline in revenues to $7.07B and a 1% drop in orders to $6.89B "in the face of challenging market conditions and a significant transformation."

ABB says it faced slowing short-cycle industrial demand, particularly in the U.S., and continuing market headwinds in some industries during the quarter.

ABB says Q4 operational EBITA rose 22% Y/Y to $710M, and operational EBITA margin climbed 220 basis points to 10.1%, driven largely by lower charges for non-core activities and lower stranded costs that were part of the Power Grids carve-out process.

The company expects annual operational EBITA margin to improve in 2020, weighted to H2, aided by better margins in its electrification business, the elimination of the vast majority of remaining stranded costs, and further benefits from its simplification program.

ABB says it anticipates weaker growth in Europe and the U.S., while China's stabilizing trend may be hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, but its end-markets are "showing resilience, with headwinds in some markets, particularly the automotive, machine builders, and conventional power generation sectors."