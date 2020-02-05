Aimmune up 10% premarket on increased Nestlé stake

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) perks up 10% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement that Nestlé Health Science will invest an additional $200M in the company, raising its stake to $473M (25.6% stake).

Nestlé's investment includes 1M common shares at $31.97 and 525,634 shares of convertible stock (one for ten based on certain conditions) at $319.675.

Closing date is February 7.

Separately, AIMT has in-licensed global rights to Xencor's (NASDAQ:XNCR) humanized monoclonal antibody, XmAb7195, for the potential treatment of food allergies (renamed AIMab7195).

Under the terms of the agreement, it will pay XNCR $5M upfront, up to $385M in milestones and high single-digit-to-mid-teen royalties on net sales. It will also invest $5M in XNCR stock.