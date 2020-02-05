Treasury offering $84B of securities in Q1

Treasury Refunding: The U.S. Department of Treasury is offering $84B of Treasury securities to refund ~$70.5B of privately held Treasury notes and bonds maturing on Feb. 15, 2020; this issuance will raise new cash of ~$13.5B. The securities are:
A 3-year note of $38B maturing Feb. 15, 2023;
A 10-year note of $27B maturing Feb. 15 2030; and
A 30-year bond of $19B maturing Feb. 15, 2050.
The balance of Treasury financing requirements over the quarter will be met with the weekly bill auctions, cash management bills, and the monthly note, bond, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities auctions, and 2-year Floating Rate Note auctions.
Treasury continues to explore the possibility of a floating rate note indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR); intends to issue an request for information in H1 of CY2020.