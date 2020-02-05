Treasury offering $84B of securities in Q1

Treasury Refunding : The U.S. Department of Treasury is offering $84B of Treasury securities to refund ~$70.5B of privately held Treasury notes and bonds maturing on Feb. 15, 2020; this issuance will raise new cash of ~$13.5B. The securities are:

The balance of Treasury financing requirements over the quarter will be met with the weekly bill auctions, cash management bills, and the monthly note, bond, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities auctions, and 2-year Floating Rate Note auctions.

Treasury continues to explore the possibility of a floating rate note indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR); intends to issue an request for information in H1 of CY2020.