Sell-siders cool on Gilead after Q4 report, soft guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is down 1% premarket on modest volume after it reported Q4 and 2019 results after the close yesterday. Non-GAAP earnings were shy of consensus as were sales and EPS guidance for 2020.

2020 outlook: Product sales: $21.8B - 22.2B vs. consensus of $22.6B; non-GAAP EPS: $6.05 - 6.45 vs. consensus of $6.98.

Sell-siders weigh in:

SVB Leerink (Market Perform/$67): Sees little reason to get excited about the stock. Headlines on the use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus infection likely overdone.

BMO (Outperform/$79): Price target reduced from $82 due to EPS miss from inventory write-down. Remdesivir for coronavirus "far from certain."

Raymond James (Outperform/$80): Rating cut from Strong Buy and fair value target trimmed $1 citing continued sales growth headwinds. NASH commentary "uninspiring." M&A could help if the "right assets" were acquired.

Cantor Fitzgerald (Overweight/$78): 2020 outlook "conservative." Management hears calls for M&A and has a sense of urgency, but is not "desperate" to do a deal.