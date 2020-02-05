GlaxoSmithKline slips 2% on Q4 miss

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Q4 results ((£)): Revenues: 8,899M (+8.6%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,558M (-5.2%); Vaccines: 1,742M (+17.8%); Consumer Healthcare: 2,571M (+34.7%).

Net Income: 1,299M (+6.9%); EPS: 0.26 (+4.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: 1,227M (-20.0%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.25 (-19.4%); CF Ops: 8,020M (-4.8%).

Key product sales: Shingrix: 532M (>100%); Ellipta: 674M (+3%); Tivicay: 426M (-6%); Triumeq: 638M (-8%); Bexsero: 112M (-2%); Fluarix, FluLaval: 138M (-28%); Nucala: 218M (+26%); Benlysta: 170M (+23%); Seretide/Advair: 414M (-36%); Flixotide/Flovent: 186M (+12%); Ventolin: 226M (+5%); Infanrix, Pediarix: 156M (-5%); Hepatitis: 195M (+3%).

2020 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS to decline (1%) to (4%) at CER.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

