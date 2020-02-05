This week's 13% run-up could mean a slowdown for Albemarle

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a $100 price target at Baird, after surging 24% YTD and 13% this week alone.

Albemarle has traded higher in conjunction with Tesla's big move and a renewed investor interest in electric vehicles, Baird's Ben Kallo says, and he thinks the stock is now fairly valued.

While remaining constructive on long-term trends, Kallo sees some risk to the company's Catalysts and Bromine segments related to the coronavirus outbreak and slower end-market demand.

ALB -1.2% pre-market.

ALB's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.