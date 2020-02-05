Spotify acquiring Bill Simmons' The Ringer

Earlier today, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) announced it would acquire the sports and entertainment-focused media company The Ringer for undisclosed terms.

The Ringer includes a website and roughly 30 podcast titles, including the Bill Simmons Podcast from the company's creator.

The acquisition includes ESPN vet Simmons and his approximately 90 employees.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, to Recode: "With the Ringer, we’re basically getting the new ESPN."

The deal marks Spotify's fourth podcast company acquisition in the past year, after Gimlet Media, Anchor FM, and Parcast.

Spotify's podcast business has grown 200% Y/Y to include 700K podcasts.