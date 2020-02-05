Cold water thrown on eBay-ICE deal hopes

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) peel off some of their M&A premium after Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) puts out a statement indicating that the companies are not in current talks.

"ICE approached eBay to explore a range of potential opportunities that might create value for the shareholders of both companies. eBay has not engaged in a meaningful way. We are not in negotiations regarding the sale of all or part of eBay."

EBAY -1.76% premarket. ICE +3.68% .

Previously: Intercontinental Exchange said to be stalking eBay (Feb. 4)